ZPTC calls for filling of vacant posts in Shabad PHC

Shabad: Shabad ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy inspected the government primary healthcare centre at Shabad in Rangareddy district on Monday. The ZPTC also inquired about the treatment being given to the Covid patients in the hospital.

Later, he questioned the Rangareddy District Medical Officer Dr Swarajya Lakshmi about the lack of staff, to which she replied that the medical officer, ANM, MNO, staff nurse were hired on deputation and while six other posts were empty.

She further informed him that all the vacant posts would be filled in a week. Speaking on the occasion, the ZPTC said that all people of the zone should be provided with emergency treatment facilities. He instructed the medical officials to increase the number of corona tests, and congratulated the staff for the vaccination process in Shabad.

Avinash Reddy later advised everyone to follow Covid safety precautions. MPDO, co-operative society chairman Challa Shekar Reddy, former Sarpanch Venkat Yadav, former MPTC Satyam, director Ramchander, Imran, Mokhram Khan, Moiz, medical staff Shankar, Gopal, Taher, Naveen and others were present.