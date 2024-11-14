Live
APSRTC bus hits stationary bus, driver, passengers hurt
An RTC bus from Andhra Pradesh, which had stopped on the highway due to a technical issue in the engine, was rear-ended by another RTC bus, resulting in minor injuries to the driver and three passengers.
This incident occurred early on Wednesday morning on National Highway 65, near Ketepally of Nalgonda District
According to sources, the RTC luxury bus from the Nuzividu depot in Andhra Pradesh, traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, came to a halt on the road near Ketepally due to a technical malfunction in the engine. The bus staff arranged for the passengers to be transferred to another bus to continue their journey to their respective destinations. Meanwhile, another RTC luxury bus from the Vyyuru depot, coming along the same route, collided into the stationary RTC bus from behind at Ketepally.
In this accident, the driver of the Vuyyuru depot bus, C.H. Srinivas Rao, suffered fractures in both legs. Additionally, three passengers—P. Surya Sai from Vijayawada, Tirupatamma, and M. Rajani—sustained minor injuries. The injured were Shifted to Nakrekal Government Hospital for treatment via Highway 1033 ambulance.