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UP intensifies statewide drive against under-weighing, overcharging during festive season
In Short
The Metrology Department is conducting special inspections across markets to check under-weighing, overcharging above MRP (minimum retail price) and other irregularities in weights and measures.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday intensified a statewide campaign to protect consumer interests during the festive season. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives in this regard.
The Metrology Department is conducting special inspections across markets to check under-weighing, overcharging above MRP (minimum retail price) and other irregularities in weights and measures.
The first phase of the drive, which began on October 26, will continue till October 31.
A second phase of inspections will be carried out from November 2 to November 5.
The campaign aims to safeguard consumers amid the surge in shopping for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath.
After instructions from Controller of Legal Metrology Amandeep Duli, teams comprising Deputy Controllers, Assistant Controllers, Senior Inspectors and Inspectors have been deployed in all districts.
They are carrying out both routine and surprise checks to prevent exploitation of consumers during the festive rush.
Six high-demand sectors are under special focus.
In sweets and gift packs, officials are checking short-weighing practices where the weight of containers is included in the billed quantity, and verifying declarations on gift hampers.
The actual quantity of gas in domestic and commercial LPG cylinders is being verified.
Packets and tins of edible oils and ghee are being examined for net quantity and marked price.
Similar checks are underway on flour (atta), refined flour (maida) and semolina (suji) packets and sacks.
In jewellery establishments, electronic scales and other weighing instruments are being inspected to ensure they are properly verified and sealed.
Paint shops are also being checked for declared quantity and price on containers used for home decoration.
Departmental teams are scrutinising weighing and measuring instruments, mandatory declarations on packaged goods and compliance with quantity and price regulations.
Action will be taken under relevant legal provisions against establishments found violating the rules.
The Uttar Pradesh government has said the initiative is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices, strengthening consumer trust and enabling people to celebrate the festive season in an atmosphere of transparency and secure shopping.
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