- Haryana CM announces hike of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane price
- Adani Ports shares settle over 6 pc higher after strong Q2 results
- Just a trailer: Congress warns Maha CM Fadnavis after defeating BJP in RSS bastion
- WPL 2027: Choosing four overseas players in playing XI will be really hard, says Klinger
- Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs
- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
- 'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast
Bengal: DGMA and MRC discuss initiatives for more sustainable maritime development
In Short
The meeting was chaired by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Maritime Administration, to review the progress of collaborative initiatives under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DGMA and the MRC, and discuss the way forward.
Kolkata: The Marine Research Centre (MRC) presented its Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) platform during an online meeting with the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).
The meeting was chaired by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Maritime Administration, to review the progress of collaborative initiatives under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DGMA and the MRC, and discuss the way forward.
According to the DGMA, the discussions covered key areas of cooperation, including Underwater Radiated Noise (URN) Management, Biofouling Management, Sediment Management and MSP. It also proposed initiatives relating to maritime capacity building, stakeholder outreach and coastal community engagement.
URN management deals with reducing sound energy emitted by ships and offshore activities to protect marine ecosystems, navigation, and communication for marine life.
Countries around the world are taking measures to reduce the sound for the well-being of marine life. Some ports also offer discounts to ships that are quieter.
The MRC's MSP platform has potential applications in predictive modelling, marine environmental assessment and informed planning of maritime activities.
Opportunities to advance the proposed collaborative initiatives by leveraging technical expertise, innovative technologies and synergies with ongoing maritime sustainability and coastal management programmes were also explored during the meeting.
According to the MRC, Marine Spatial Planning is a comprehensive, science-based approach to managing marine and freshwater resources.
It integrates ecological, economic, and social considerations to optimise the sustainable use of ocean spaces, ensuring that human activities and natural ecosystems coexist in a balanced manner.
"By systematically allocating marine areas for various uses, MSP enhances maritime security, supports environmental conservation, and facilitates economic activities. It plays a crucial role in addressing geopolitical and sustainability challenges, particularly in regions like the Indian Ocean," the Centre has said.
It has highlighted developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) that have turned it into a key arena for geopolitical and geo-strategic interactions in the 21st century.
"Nations both within and outside the region are deploying strategic assets there. Marine Spatial Planning is crucial for governing and managing challenges and opportunities in marine and freshwater systems. By mapping resources accurately, addressing security and sustainability concerns, and deploying policy and technology interventions, MSP enables efficient exploitation of these vast systems," the MRC has said.
The DGMA has said that the engagement reflects its continued commitment towards promoting technology-driven solutions, strengthening marine environmental management and fostering collaborative initiatives for sustainable maritime development.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Bengal: DGMA and MRC discuss initiatives for more sustainable maritime development
Pradeep Purnekar murder case: Aaditya Thackeray accuses Eknath Shinde of protecting ‘conspirators’
Market leaders share their outlook for new Samvat at ‘NDTV Profit Ignite’ event
Water, Water Everywhere: Srikakulam Villages Flooded
Rain alert issued to AP amid formation of new weather system in Bay of Bengal
‘Aage Badho, Daro Mat!’ Rahul’s Battle Cry for November 1 Rally
BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls
Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh
Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity