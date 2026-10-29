Bengal: DGMA and MRC discuss initiatives for more sustainable maritime development

Kolkata: The Marine Research Centre (MRC) presented its Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) platform during an online meeting with the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

The meeting was chaired by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Maritime Administration, to review the progress of collaborative initiatives under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DGMA and the MRC, and discuss the way forward.

According to the DGMA, the discussions covered key areas of cooperation, including Underwater Radiated Noise (URN) Management, Biofouling Management, Sediment Management and MSP. It also proposed initiatives relating to maritime capacity building, stakeholder outreach and coastal community engagement.

URN management deals with reducing sound energy emitted by ships and offshore activities to protect marine ecosystems, navigation, and communication for marine life.

Countries around the world are taking measures to reduce the sound for the well-being of marine life. Some ports also offer discounts to ships that are quieter.

The MRC's MSP platform has potential applications in predictive modelling, marine environmental assessment and informed planning of maritime activities.

Opportunities to advance the proposed collaborative initiatives by leveraging technical expertise, innovative technologies and synergies with ongoing maritime sustainability and coastal management programmes were also explored during the meeting.

According to the MRC, Marine Spatial Planning is a comprehensive, science-based approach to managing marine and freshwater resources.

It integrates ecological, economic, and social considerations to optimise the sustainable use of ocean spaces, ensuring that human activities and natural ecosystems coexist in a balanced manner.

"By systematically allocating marine areas for various uses, MSP enhances maritime security, supports environmental conservation, and facilitates economic activities. It plays a crucial role in addressing geopolitical and sustainability challenges, particularly in regions like the Indian Ocean," the Centre has said.

It has highlighted developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) that have turned it into a key arena for geopolitical and geo-strategic interactions in the 21st century.

"Nations both within and outside the region are deploying strategic assets there. Marine Spatial Planning is crucial for governing and managing challenges and opportunities in marine and freshwater systems. By mapping resources accurately, addressing security and sustainability concerns, and deploying policy and technology interventions, MSP enables efficient exploitation of these vast systems," the MRC has said.

The DGMA has said that the engagement reflects its continued commitment towards promoting technology-driven solutions, strengthening marine environmental management and fostering collaborative initiatives for sustainable maritime development.



