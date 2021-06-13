100-bed hospital to be set up at Yerragondapalem

Yerragondapalem: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh laid the foundation for the construction of the APSRTC Bus Complex opposite the panchayat building in Yerragondapalem on Saturday and announced that he will make all efforts to provide better facilities to the people.

After laying the foundation stone for the construction of bus complex in 80 cents land with a budget of Rs 1 crore, Suresh said that the four decades dream of locals to have a decent bus station is becoming a reality soon.

He said that the bus station will be built in a G+1 model with four platforms, a shopping complex, toilets and a compound wall.

He observed that though 98 services from Markapuram goes through Yerragondapalem on a daily basis, the locals struggled to board or alight from the buses in the town, as they lack a specific place to stop them.

He announced that the super luxury and Indra bus services will also be started from Yerragondapalem to Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa soon and instructed the RTC officials to introduce one service to Hyderabad in the morning at 5 am to address the needs of the locals.

Suresh announced that though the government is facing some financial issues, he will see that the development activities in the region complete. He said that a 100-bed hospital will be established at Yerragondapalem with a budget of Rs 25 crore and the Girijan Super Speciality Hospital being constructed at Dornala with Rs 45 crores will be completed soon.

The Minister announced that they would also upgrade the Dornala PHC to Mother and Child Hospital along with the construction of TTD Kalyanamandam and Rythu Bazaar, and ordered the officials to coordinate the works.

Markapur RDO M Seshireddy, divisional development officer Sai Kumar, tahsildar Veeraiah, RTC depot manager Srikanth, sarpanch Ramavat Aruna Bai and others also participated in the programme.