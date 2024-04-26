CM Jagan Focuses on Manifesto Preparation, convenes meeting with key leaders

As the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh gears up for the upcoming general elections, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has shifted his attention to finalizing the party's manifesto. In a strategic move, a crucial meeting was convened with party leaders to deliberate on key policy priorities and electoral promises.

Having already completed an extensive campaign across more than 60 constituencies over a period of 21 days, CM Jagan emphasized the readiness of the party for the upcoming electoral battle. With another yatra on the horizon, the primary focus has now shifted towards crafting a comprehensive manifesto that reflects the aspirations and needs of the people.

An official announcement regarding the manifesto is anticipated to be made at the camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday, April 27. The process involves gathering suggestions and feedback from senior party leaders to ensure that the manifesto aligns with the party's vision for governance and development.

Reports suggest that the manifesto for the period between 2019-2024 will prioritize strategies to enhance profitability, empower women, youth, and farmers, and bolster welfare initiatives for marginalized communities. CM Jagan has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on promises made in the manifesto, emphasizing a pragmatic approach focused on feasible and impactful policy measures.

The manifesto is being meticulously crafted to encompass a range of promises, welfare schemes, and developmental objectives that resonate with the needs of the people. CM Jagan's emphasis on accountability and action-oriented governance is underscored by the slogan 'saying means doing,' reflecting his dedication to fulfilling commitments made to the public.

As anticipation builds among voters awaiting the release of the manifesto, the forthcoming announcement is expected to outline a roadmap for inclusive development and progress in Andhra Pradesh. The manifesto is poised to serve as a guiding document that encapsulates the party's vision and commitment to serving the interests of the people