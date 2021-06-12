10,000 coronavirus tests being conducted each day in Guntur district

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the district administration is gearing up to face Covid-19 third wave. He visited Covid vaccination centre at Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School and Anurag Old Age Home at Ravindranagar in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that every day they are conducting 10,000 Covid-19 tests and added that on an average 500 cases are being reported in the district. He recalled that the district administration has taken up fever surveys in the district.

He said that at present 155 vaccination centres were set up in the district. The Collector said that at present vaccination is being administered to the mothers of children below five years and added that they will arrange vaccination facility to journalists and employees of Central Power Distribution Company. He said that the State government was taking all measures to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and district immunisation officer Chandrasekhar were present.