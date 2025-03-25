10th class student thrashes younger students in Kodumur SC hostel

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha on Monday issued suspension orders against G Ramudu, Welfare Officer of Kodumur Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel, for negligence of duty and failure to report a serious incident in the hostel.

The action follows a shocking incident that came to light on Monday through a viral video on WhatsApp, which took place on March 11. The video, which quickly gained attention, showed a 10th class student, Mahesh, physically assaulting two students - P Raju (7th class) and J Isaac (8th class) - inside the hostel premises. Though the incident took place on March 11, hostel authorities failed to bring it to the attention of higher officials.

Collector Ranjit Basha took serious note of the negligence in supervision and lack of prompt action from the hostel management, decided to suspend the Welfare Officer.

Meanwhile, local police registered a case regarding the incident, and furtherinvestigations are underway.

According to information, 10th class student Mahesh is staying in Kodumur SC Hostel unofficially. Fellow students alleged that Mahesh behaved like a bully, frequently smoking cigarettes and intimidating younger students.

At around 9 pm on March 11, Mahesh accused the victims of attempting theft and brutally assaulted them.

After learning the incident, hostel warden Golla Ramudureported the matter to police.