Live
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
- Doctors hint fresh stir after Calcutta HC’s ‘rape or gang-rape’ query in RG Kar case
10th class student thrashes younger students in Kodumur SC hostel
District Collector P Ranjit Basha on Monday issued suspension orders against G Ramudu, Welfare Officer of Kodumur Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel, for negligence of duty and failure to report a serious incident in the hostel.
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha on Monday issued suspension orders against G Ramudu, Welfare Officer of Kodumur Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel, for negligence of duty and failure to report a serious incident in the hostel.
The action follows a shocking incident that came to light on Monday through a viral video on WhatsApp, which took place on March 11. The video, which quickly gained attention, showed a 10th class student, Mahesh, physically assaulting two students - P Raju (7th class) and J Isaac (8th class) - inside the hostel premises. Though the incident took place on March 11, hostel authorities failed to bring it to the attention of higher officials.
Collector Ranjit Basha took serious note of the negligence in supervision and lack of prompt action from the hostel management, decided to suspend the Welfare Officer.
Meanwhile, local police registered a case regarding the incident, and furtherinvestigations are underway.
According to information, 10th class student Mahesh is staying in Kodumur SC Hostel unofficially. Fellow students alleged that Mahesh behaved like a bully, frequently smoking cigarettes and intimidating younger students.
At around 9 pm on March 11, Mahesh accused the victims of attempting theft and brutally assaulted them.
After learning the incident, hostel warden Golla Ramudureported the matter to police.