AP assembly speaker suspends 11 TDP MLAs and imposes new rule in the house

TDP MLAs have been suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for the second day in a row. The Speaker decided to suspend 11 MLAs one day for obstructing the proceedings of the House. As per the proposal of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Bendalam Ashok, Adireddy Bhavani, Gadde Rammohan, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Alluri Sambashiva Rao, Anagani Satyaprasad, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, V. Jogeshwara Rao and M. Ramaraju were suspended by the Speaker. Meanwhile, Kinjarapu Atchennaidu, Payyavala Keshav, Dola Balaviranjaneya Swamy, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhary Chaudhary and Nimmala Ramanaidu were suspended for the entire session.



The TDP has been urging the government to discuss the Jangareddygudem incident since the start of the six-day budget meetings. The MLAs continued chanting slogans interrupting the ministers' speech during question hour. The speaker blamed the TDP's persistent concern. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy also asked the members to behave soberly. However, the Speaker suspended the TDP MLAs for disrupting the proceedings of the House by telling them to stop chanting slogans till the debate.

Meanwhile, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has proposed setting up white, red and green lines exceeding those lines will automatically result in suspension of members. The House approved the motion proposed by Srikanth Reddy and speaker Tammineni Sitaram recommended this to the Rule Committee. A similar proposal was made by the then minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the last TDP government. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that this new rule was brought to maintain the decorum of the house.