MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th July 2024

Modern Olympics started way back in 1896 in Athens, the capital of Greece. Every 4 years, Olympics is hosted by one country, as decided and announced well in advance by the International Committee of Olympics. Earlier, Olympics was hosted by Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, United States of America, Greece etc. This is the third time it is being hosted by Paris. Earlier, it organised the games in 1900 and 1924. In 1900, 22 women athletes participated for the first time in Olympics. After 124 years now, 5,250 women athletes are participating in Paris Olympics, equal to 5,250 men athletes. Is it not awesome? Women should be enabled to equally excel in politics, too.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

EPS-95 retirees’ long wait for justice

From 2002 to 2024, 22 budget years have rolled into history. Most of the EPS-95 retirees in 2002 onwards were denied two eligible and legitimate wage revisions due in 1992 and 1997 in certain CPSUs, and were coerced to opt for voluntary retirement, were paid retrial benefits in 2002/03 on 1987 wages. Thereby, their maximum static pension fixed is around Rs 1,000 only. All retirees are now on the right side of seventy and thousands have left their mortal frames. Their urge for a minimum pension of Rs 7,500 for 4-5 years could not move the Government of India. Most of the poor are getting State governments’ old-age pension benefits up to Rs 4,000, for which EPS-95 retirees are not eligible.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Oppn must back skills devt scheme

Ref: Editorial – States should join Centre to boost employability (July 26). The Opposition, without picking holes in the Union Budget 2024-25, is calling it by various names. They must endeavour to think and act – which way states can fit into the overall frame of ‘employment generation’ for the youth. The new initiative must encourage use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the learning and development of interns, in which the government is expected to play a major role in financing. This new employment avenue must be viewed as a major skill development missed out in the country so far.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Is Amaravati package a grant or loan?

It is deplorable that the much desired “special status” to both the states has been relegated to background by NDA 3. Undoubtedly, this has caused much heart burn to Biharis and Andhras. Secondly, the Rs 15,000 crore announced for Amaravathi capital is a loan or grant? This is the million dollar question that needs to be clarified by the FM. The post budget feedback from the farmer is that the AP needs more financial blessings from the centre in a big way to complete all pending irrigation projects, to make it “Annapurna” again.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

The allocation of special packages to Bihar and AP in Budget 2024 will boost their economies. Bihar is one of the most backward states. Rs 26,500 crore will go into building infrastructure in the state and Rs 11,500 crore is given to mitigate the loss due to floods in the state. The special package utilised to develop highways, roadways and higher educational institutions including medical colleges. Rs 15,000 crore allocation to AP is a boon for CM Chandrababu Naidu. AP is without a capital of its own for many years. The special package will see the development of Amaravathi with state-of-the-art infrastructure and make the vision of Chandra Babu Naidu for AP come true.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Google Maps made more user-friendly

It’s truly good to know that Google has announced six new features for Google Maps in India aided by Artificial Intelligence and local partnerships to enhance user experience and promote hassle-free trips and travels. Features like AI-powered narrow road avoidance, flyover navigation, metro ticket booking, EV charging station integration, recommendations about local tourism spots, information and reporting of road incidents to list a few are sure to help automobilists. The new features no doubt will put on end to criticism of Google Maps for misguiding them at times.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Terror acts continue unabated in J&K

J&K is experiencing renewed terror activities ever since general elections result came out on June 4 this year. We have lost several army or para-military personnel as well as civilians in the fresh and intensified terror attacks in J&K. That 28 terrorists have also been killed in the region within the past one month is in itself a measure of heightened militancy in the area, indicating or exposing security lapses despite large-scale deployment of army and paramilitary at a huge expenditure. The escalation of militancy in the area is a cause for alarm as India is losing young and energetic security personnel every other day to terrorist attacks.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada