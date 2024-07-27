Kamala Harris to take the bull by the horns

The first presidential debate of the US general elections this year, between Democrat President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump, on June 27, the shocking assassination bid on Donald Trump’s life on July 13, and the bowing out of the incumbent President from the race, Trump’s announcement of his Vice-President pick in Senator JD Vance of Ohio, whose wife Usha Chilukuri is a Person of Indian Origin, and the emergence of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee have all been unprecedented turns in a short span in the high stakes battle for the White House.

It took Donald a few minutes to trump his rival in their first presidential debate, which has been termed a political disaster for the Democrats. The 46th President of the US, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, 81, clearly delivered the weakest performance in the debate, the first series of which date back to 1960s when Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy and Republican nominee Richard Nixon started the convention. The debates, though not mandated by the US Constitution, are keenly watched the world over, and largely decide the fate of the candidates as they think aloud and critique each other on the most crucial and controversial issues of the day, domestic and international, and sell their vision to the people.

Though Biden vowed after the jolting debate that, “When you get knocked down, you get back up,” he did not last as his approval ratings slid even before the debate and they sank the nadir post his feeble face-to-face with Trump. Trump appeared invincible as the Democratic leaders scrambled to find a suitable pick to take on him, even as his ratings went up. However, no sooner had Trump seemed to be unstoppable and sure to walk away with the presidential cup than appeared Harris on the stage to pose a daunting challenge. She represents the quintessential America - a saga of trials and successes of migrants. Even before she entered the verbal duel with the unsparing ex-prez, her approval ratings are playhing catch-up up with Trump’s.

These dramatic developments have had the world hooked on the US presidential race – out of intense curiosity and concern for the fate of US allies, all democracies themselves. Who wins the race will impact the US commitment to global peace, a rules based order on the high seas and the existential threat of climate change itself. Trump’s inward-looking nature is a potential disruptor of what the US professes. Any potential change in US stance toward Russia, China, Iran would have far-reaching fall-outs globally. While America is backing Ukraine against Russia, it staunchly aids Israel which is ruthlessly wrecking Gaza to root out Iran-backed Hamas. The US has also vowed to go to defence of Taiwan should China attempt its invasion. It has to contend with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un who is brazen in his threats to America. US also has to deter China’s misadventures in South China Sea. It is counted upon as the guardian of the sea against Houthi attacks from Yemen. The US presence is everywhere.

While Harris will maintain the status quo, Trump’s policies, including those on migrants and H1B seekers from India etc., cause concern. Amidst domestic and global concerns about Trump, Harris, with Afro-Asian roots, raises stakes as she is no novice. Dubbed as ‘radical left lunatic’ by Trump (78), Harris, 59, appears unfazed. With Trump already baying for blood, and uttering falsehoods and hurling uncouth remarks, the way Harris sells her vision to Americans and leads her rallies will decide the course of American politics, and global geo politics, too.