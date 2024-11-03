114 roads to be repaired at a cost of Rs 3.12 cr

Bhimavaram : Minister for Energy and West Godavari district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar launched the pothole-free roads programme in Bhimavaram town on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that initially 114 roads will be repaired at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore in West Godavari district before Sankranthi festival. He said good roads are very important for the development of the State and stated that people face many difficulties if the roads are in bad condition. Ravi Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government neglected the roads and held it responsible for the poor condition of State highways and other important roads.

He pointed out that vehicles get damaged and people develop health issues like back pain due to bad condition of roads. West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, APIIC chairman Mantena Ramaraju, Bhimavaram MLA P Ramanjaneyulu, former MP T Sitarama Lakshmi and others attended the inauguration of the pothole-free West Godavari programme in Bhimavaram. Ravi Kumar also participated in other local programmes and discussed the development activities and welfare schemes.