126-kg ganja seized in Duvvada
- DCP Mary Prshanthi says while one person was arrested, two others have escaped
- Duvvada police recovered the ganja while conducted checks at the VSC RTC depot at Kurmannapalem
- The arrested person, Bhagat Singh, is from Delhi
Visakhapatnam: Deputy commissioner of police D Mary Prashanthi said 126-kg ganja was seized, and a person involved in transporting it was arrested by the Duvvada police.
Briefing the media here on Saturday, the DCP informed that three persons were involved in transporting the ganja. While one person was taken into custody, two others escaped from the spot.
After receiving reliable information, the Duvvada police conducted checks at the VSC RTC depot at Kurmannapalem. Bhagat Singh was arrested while standing near the bus stand with bags containing ganja packets.
About 126-kg of ganja filled in six bags was seized from the accused.
Sharing details, the DCP said that the accused Bhagat Singh and Raj Singh belonged to Delhi and they used to sell clothes. Recently, they met a ganja peddler Amit Kumar Singh who offered commission for transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to Delhi. They already completed a deal last month. Similarly, the accused tried to transport ganja to Delhi on Friday. The main accused Amit Kumar went to Delhi on April 2 by flight.
Mary Prashanthi informed that Amit Kumar Singh and Raj Singh are yet to be arrested. She stated that special teams have been formed to nab them.