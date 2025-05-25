127 compartments to be facilitated for IYD celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam, plays host to its first-ever dedicated state-level ‘International Yoga Day’ scheduled on June 21 this year, steps are on to facilitate compartments for scores of participants. About 26.5-km long venue is getting readied that stretches from Kalimata temple at RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam.

In order to host the programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, other state ministers are going to share the dais, about 127 compartments are getting arranged from RK Beach main venue to Bheemunipatnam. Even as the main venue will be from Kalimata Temple to YMCA, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad informed in a review meeting that efforts are on to accommodate 1,000 participants in each compartment.

Also, each compartment will have an in-charge, medical staff and 10 volunteers, a small stage, sound system and LED screens so that the viewers can watch the celebrations. About 1.24 lakh people will participate on the main road and the rest in 25 additional venues. As part of the safety precautions, officials engage lifeguards across the coastal area. In order to gain an entry into Guinness Book of Records, measures are considered to engage participants on the same platform without any disruption.

Also, in coordination with various yoga associations, training sessions are facilitated in three different phases. As part of the event, District collector MN Harendhira Prasad explained to the ministers and other public representatives about the steps taken for the celebrations.

The collector informed that in case of unexpected rain, alternative arrangements are made to ensure that the programme continues without any disruption.

He said that anchors will be set up on the AU Engineering College grounds to accommodate the Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries, along with 10,000 people. The arrangements will be made available by June 12, he informed.

Calling for a coordinated effort to achieve the world record, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy suggested that the programme should be conducted without disturbing the daily activities of the citizens. He urged people to be part of building a healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh as envisaged by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha suggested that the state-level celebration of IYD that aims at promoting the holistic benefits of yoga for health, harmony and well-being should break all previous records. Also, she informed that 175 countries across the world will be part of the programme to be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21 and Visakhapatnam is set to draw their attention.

According to Deputy director of AYUSH Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, participants can register for the IYD celebration through the link: Https://yogandhra.ap.gov.in/#/home/index.