12K houses inaugurated in Parvathipuram Manyam

Parvathipuram: Over 12,046 houses inaugurated in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Thursday as part of massive house-warming ceremony held under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI) in which government had decided to inaugurate 7 lakh houses.

District Collector Nishant Kumar and MLA A Joga Rao attended the programme and inaugurated the houses. Under NPI over 27,142 houses were sanctioned in the district. It is a good opportunity to the district that the houses were sanctioned with a total project cost of Rs 489 crore of which Rs 269 crore was spent so far.

Due to the NPI, the poor people dream of owning their house was fulfilled. The district administration has showed keen interest in completion of the houses. Many awareness programmes were taken up in which Collector and people’s representatives also attended.

As part of mega housing construction programme, the district level programme was conducted at Krishnapalli of Parvathipuram mandal where 124 houses were sanctioned with a cost of Rs 2.32 crore in 3.27 acres and Rs 69 lakh was sanctioned for providing infrastructure facilities.

Collector Nishant Kumar said that the district administration was working with an aim to complete each and every house sanctioned under NPI. He appealed to the remaining beneficiaries to come forward to build their dream house. It was a collective effort, he added. Addressing the gathering, MLA Joga Rao said that no middlemen was in sanctioning of houses. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was realising the poor’s dream of owning their house and added every state was looking at the administration of Jagan. “I will take the responsibility of developing Krishnapalli,” he said.