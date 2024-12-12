Oxford Grammar High School Celebrates 44th Annual Sports Day with Grandeur

Hyderabad: The play grounds of Oxford Grammar High School came alive with enthusiasm and vibrant energy as the school hosted its 44th Annual Sports Day. The event showcased the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline, and holistic development, leaving an indelible mark on the attendees.

The event commenced with the Chief Guest, Retd. Major General Rajesh Kundra received a grand Guard of Honour, led by the students, in a disciplined march from the East Block to the stage. The March Past, organized house-wise, was a spectacular display of synchronization and team spirit. The Chief Guest lit the torch, symbolizing the eternal flame of sportsmanship, followed by the hoisting of the Sports Flag and the School Flag by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

The Chief Guest released balloons to officially inaugurate the sports meet, symbolizing aspirations and new beginnings.

In his inspiring address, Major General Kundra shared riveting stories from his army tenure, emphasizing the importance of living in the present, cultivating good character, and setting examples of bravery and integrity. Drawing parallels with the heroic acts of Wing Commander Abhinandan, he encouraged students to dream big and act courageously.

The event also witnessed inspiring speeches from the Guests of Honor, Senior Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, Osmania University, Hyderabad, and Dr. I. Ramachandra Reddy, former Principal and Director of CBIT. Prof. Rajesh Kumar spoke on the values of inclusivity and helping others, while Dr. Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the need for integrity in character.

The day’s agenda included a series of captivating activities and events:

The 100m Finals for Grade X Boys and Girls, competing for the prestigious PT Usha Trophy for girls and the Milkha Singh Trophy for boys.

A friendly basketball exhibition match, symbolizing teamwork and camaraderie.During the basketball exhibition match, the lively commentary by Michael, the Program Manager, added excitement and energy to the game, keeping the audience thoroughly engaged.

An array of cultural programs, including the energetic "Namo Namo Shankara" dance by CBSE students, an awe-inspiring Yoga performance by SSC students, and the grand medley captivating the audience.We also had demonstrations of skill and discipline through karate performances.

The highlight of the event was the Prize Distribution Ceremony, where students were recognized for their outstanding achievements. Awards were given for: Best Athlete (Boy & Girl), Best House, 100% Attendance. Prizes for Winners in various sports categories were also given by the guests.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride among students, staff, and parents, reflecting Oxford Grammar High School’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The Director, Prarthana ma’am shared in her words throughout the years, OGS has consistently embodied the principles of high intention, sincere efforts, and intelligent direction, carving a niche in the education fraternity. In the words of Willa A. Foster, "Quality is never an accident." OGS has embraced this ethos, trudging the road of achievements and representing the wise choice of many alternatives in the pursuit of educational excellence. She expressed gratitude to the teachers and staff for their tireless efforts in organizing the event and ensuring its success.

The Sports Day was a testament to the school’s commitment to academic and extracurricular excellence, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and teamwork.





