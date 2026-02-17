145 petitions received at PGRS programme

Vijayawada: As many as 145 petitions were received during the NTR district-level Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme, also known as Mee Kosam, conducted at the Collectorate here on Monday. The collector Dr G Lakshmisha, along with joint collector S Ilakkiya and other district-level officials, personally received representations from people who had come from various parts of the district.

Of the total petitions, 62 were related to revenue matters and 83 to non-revenue issues. Among the non-revenue petitions, the Municipal Administration Department received 24 applications, Police Department 18, DRDA 7 and Housing 6. Panchayat Raj received 4 petitions, while Agriculture and Health Departments received three each. Two petitions each were submitted to the Education, Marketing, Differently-Abled Welfare, Roads & Buildings, and RIO departments. One petition each was received by the Electricity, Public Transport, Endowments, Animal Husbandry, DWAMA, Forest, Rural Water Supply and Skill Development departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha directed officials to give special attention to each petition and ensure that grievances are resolved to the satisfaction of applicants. He instructed officials to resolve all issues within the stipulated time frame and to regularly review pending cases. He emphasised that both revenue and non-revenue petitions must be addressed impartially and transparently. Dr Lakshmisha also directed departments to maintain close coordination with field-level officials to ensure speedy disposal of grievances, reiterating that the PGRS platform is a prestigious initiative of the State government aimed at providing timely solutions to public problems.