15 CIT students get jobs in campus drive

Guntur: 15 fourth year B Tech students of Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka, Guntur, were selected during on campus recruitment. Infomerica held the recruitment at the college here on Friday, in which 240 students participated. 15 students were selected for Associate Software Engineer-1&2 (12) and Associate Consultant (3) after they came out successfully in written test, technical interview and personal interview, informed College Principal Dr V Ranga Rao. The salary package of the selected candidates is Rs 4 lakh per annum.

Company Associate Director Sri Kanuri Sai Ram, Praneeth and Srinivasa Reddy conducted the placement drive.

Institute Chairman YV Anjaneyulu, secretary Y Sujith Kumar, Vice-Principal Prof K Naga Sreenivasa Rao, Principal Prof L Uday Kiran and others congratulated the selected students.