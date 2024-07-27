NDA govt in AP failed on all fronts says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who refuses to attend the Assembly as the State government was not agreeing to his demand to give status of LoP as he does not have required numbers charged the NDA government in the State of having failed in all respects.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was unable to implement the six guarantees and hence was not introducing full budget and was only releasing white papers which were full of untruth and was a diversionary tactic for which he is well known.

Just before leaving for Bengaluru palace, Jagan said Naidu does not want to implement his promises and was hence coming up with theories that the State was in debt trap and other such false allegations.

Before elections, Naidu alleged that the State had Rs 14 lakh crore debts and after election they claimed it was Rs 10 lakh crore. But the actual debts stand at Rs 5,18,708 crore, he claimed.

He said in 2019 debt was Rs 2,71,798 crore including Rs 1,18,051 crore at the time of the State’s bifurcation. The TDP had left Rs 50,000 crore debts when it went out of power and under YSRCP government, it increased to Rs 1,06,000 crore.

The YSRCP president said the total State liabilities were Rs 1,53,347 crore when Chandrababu Naidu took office. When YSRCP came to power it inherited liabilities of Rs 4,08,710 crore. During his regime liabilities increased to Rs 7,48,000 crore.



Jagan then switched over to the pressing of button scheme and claimed that the government transferred Rs 2.70 lakh crore to beneficiaries through DBT system.

He then reiterated his allegations regarding deteriorating law and order situation in the State but did not provide the details sought by the government.

In regard to sand policy, the former Chief Minister said the previous YSRCP government sold sand at Rs 375 per tonne, generating an annual revenue of Rs 765 crore for the government. He said their policy was clear and transparent.



According to him the revenue from the Mines and Geology Department was Rs 2,200 crore in 2018-2019 and Rs 4,000 crore by June 2024.

Refuting the allegations of TDP in regard to Polavaram Project, Jagan said the project works were not carried out systematically in the TDP’s previous tenure and hence the diaphragm wall got damaged due to the heavy floods.

Reacting to allegations on liquor policy, he said they had done away with liquor syndicate and uncontrolled alcohol flow through permit rooms and belt shops.

He also condemned the allegations of TDP on poor quality liquor and said the tests on liquor samples revealed that the quality was good.

