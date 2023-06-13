Live
1.6 lakh children receive Rs 41.79 cr kits in Chittoor
Over 1.6 lakh students from class 1 to 10 have received the Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 41.79 crore under fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme in Chittoor.
District Collector S Shanmohan launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits programme at Greamspet Municipal High school here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced several welfare schemes for strengthening the education and health sectors and asked the students to avail the schemes properly.
ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu said that YSRCP government has been committed to ensure free education up to post-graduation from LKG. MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor S Amuda, Deputy Mayor Chandrasekhar and DEO Vijayendra Rao were present.