1.6 lakh children receive Rs 41.79 cr kits in Chittoor

District Collector S Shanmohan, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu and MLA A Srinivasulu at Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits distribution programme in Chittoor on Monday
District Collector S Shanmohan, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu and MLA A Srinivasulu at Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits distribution programme in Chittoor on Monday

Highlights

Over 1.6 lakh students from class 1 to 10 have received the Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 41.79 crore under fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme in Chittoor.

Chittoor: Over 1.6 lakh students from class 1 to 10 have received the Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 41.79 crore under fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme in Chittoor.

District Collector S Shanmohan launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits programme at Greamspet Municipal High school here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced several welfare schemes for strengthening the education and health sectors and asked the students to avail the schemes properly.

ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu said that YSRCP government has been committed to ensure free education up to post-graduation from LKG. MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor S Amuda, Deputy Mayor Chandrasekhar and DEO Vijayendra Rao were present.

