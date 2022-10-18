1.68 lakh farmers receive Rs 69.34 cr in Kakinada dist

Kakinada: Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla revealed that 1,68,524 farmers have benefited to a tune of Rs 69.34 crore in the fourth phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme in the district.

Collector Krithika Shukla conducted YSR Rythu Bharosa programme at Pithapuram, Kakinada district on Monday. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao and others participated.

Collector Krithika Shukla informed that Rs 69.34 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. Under Rythu Bharosa DBT scheme, the State government has to provide Rs13,500 to each farmer in the State in three instalments every year.

In May 2022, the first instalment of the current fiscal Rs 7,500 was deposited in the farmers' accounts. On Monday, the CM has released another Rs 4,000 assistance and the last instalment of Rs 2,000 will be provided in the ensuing Sankranti season in January 2023, she informed. The Collector assured that she would help the deserving beneficiaries get the benefit from YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme.