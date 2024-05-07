Madigas should Vote for BJP to protect their self respect.Manda Krishna madiga

Gadwal : The MRPS founder and President Manda Krishna madiga has participated in a wide meeting along with the Central minister for Information and board casting L Maurugan. As a part of Campaigning during the parliament elections, on behalf of Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency BJP Candidate P Bharath Prasad on Tuesday in MBR function hall at Ieeja.





On this occasion the MRPS founder has stated that all the Madiga community people should vote for BJP candidate to protect our self respect by achieving SC categorisation in to ABCD.





He also criticised that ,KCR has insulted our community by himself becoming a CM,before the elections he announced a Dalit CM but after the elections he became a CM himself, and he did not allow a single Dalit to become a minister, and filled his cabinet ministers with his own family and Reddy community .But he did not cared for dalit MLAS who were elected for two, three times. And having 13 to 14 percentage of population. He had given utmost priority to Reddy community, by giving 7 minister posts in his cabinet, which has only 4 percentage of population ,he had also extorted our lands given by the previous governments for Vaikunta Dahama, palle prakruthi vanams etc..

But the prime minister Narendra Modi has given a minister post in his cabinet to L Murugan who couldn't succeeded for an MLA post he was defeated with 15 thousand votes in Tamilnadu where our community is not more than 4 percentage. And had also promised to us categorisation if SC .That is the difference between KCR and Narendra Modi.



If BRS made 80 percent loss to our community Revanth Reddy has done the remaining 20 percent in this 5 months.

I had met Rahul Gandhi,Manmohan Singh who was the prime minister and asked for the categorisation, and there was no use.Rahul Gandhi has promised me in a public meeting in this Nadi gadda region,he could not even write a letter to PM Manmohan Singh. What is the use of Rahul Gandhi who could not even write a letter for us .

In the same way Revanth Reddy also cheated the madiga community,who couldn't give a MP ticket to our madiga community with 80 percent of voter share in Nagar Kurnool and given a ticket to mala community who have only 20 percent of voter share of SC community.SO please don't vote for BRS,and Congress who always cheat madiga community.Please vote for BJP Bharath Prasad who will ask for SC categorisation in the parliament.If you don't vote for BJP who will ask for the categorisation. And vote for our self respect he urged.Later the Nagarkurnool BJP candidate Bharth Prasad has urged the voters to vote for Modi vote for categorisation which is possible with Modi only.He had also questioned the Congress party that why don't you gave a ticket to SC community who have 80 lakhs of population in the state.

The BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy, general secretary J Ashok,Madanna SC cell, Nadigadda hakkula porata samiti president Ranjith Kumar and others were participated.