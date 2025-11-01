17 new computers inaugurated at Banaganapalle hospital

Banaganapalle: Revenue Minister BC Janardhan Reddy inaugurated 17 new computers and five printers at Banaganapalle Government Area Hospital on Friday. The equipment, installed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), aims to streamline hospital operations through digital management of patient records and online services.

The Minister said the coalition government is committedto transforming government hospitals into institutions on par with private facilities. He noted that Banaganapalle Area Hospital is being developed as a model hospital in the district, offering multi-specialty services with advanced infrastructure. The newly installed systems will help maintain complete medical records online, making patient data readily available during future visits.

Janardhan Reddy stated that the government is extensively using technology in healthcare sector to ensure efficient, transparent, and accessible medical services. He said, local facilities are being upgraded to perform medical tests and surgeries, reducing the need for patients to travel to Kurnool or Nandyal. Announcing that nearly Rs 1 crore worth of advanced medical equipment would soon be added to the hospital, he said he is committed to arranging the remaining Rs 50 lakh required for the procurement within 20 days.

Appreciating the 18 doctors serving at the hospital, the Minister lauded their dedication and the hospital staff’s positive approach in delivering quality healthcare. He urged public to make use of modernised facilities and digital services being provided by the government, ensuring that Banaganapalle stands as a benchmark inpublic healthcare delivery.