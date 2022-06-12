180 Maoist Militia surrendered to police at Andhra-Odisha Border

As many as 180 Maoist Militia have surrendered to police on the Andhra-Odisha border. Members of the Maoist Militia from Jodhpur police station in Malkangiri district of AOB Dhakadpadar, Dabuguda and Arlingpada villages in Jantri panchayat area surrendered at a function organised at the BSF camp office.



Surrendered Maoist sympathizers who involved in shootings and killings vowed not to take part in Maoist activities. Anti-Naxal operation is in full swing in AOB Malkangiri district. The BSF came to the district to completely eradicate the Maoists from the district and then changed the face of Malkangiri district. Gradually a Maoist fort was captured by BSF forces.

Jantri panchayat residents have been watching the change since BSF forces captured the last Maoist base in the district a few months ago. On June 2, 50 Maoist sympathizers surrendered when police DG Sunil Bansal visited the Swabhiman area. Recently, 180 Maoist sympathizers surrendered in the same panchayat. Maoist uniforms were hung on the occasion.