Jr national equestrian: Multiple riders secure their spots on Day 1

Mumbai: Several riders from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad secured their spots for the Junior National Equestrian Championships in the Children 1 Dressage, Children 2 Dressage, Children 2 Show Jumping and Junior Show Jumping categories respectively in the two=day qualifying event being held here.
The event, the 2nd Junior National Equestrian Qualifier of this year, is a two-day event hosted by the Amateur Riders’ Club at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here.
The Tournament is being held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), where athletes are participating in the categories of Children 1 and 2 for Dressage and Show Jumping Children 2 and Junior.
In the JNEC Children 1 Dressage category, Inaara Mehta scored 67.475% while riding the horse ‘Dasha Deluxe’.
In the JNEC Children 2 Dressage category, Taarini Lodha scored 67.031% while riding on his horse ‘Belvedere‘.
In the JNEC Children 2 Show Jumping category, Aizah Mir secured the 1st position with a timing of 54.89 seconds while riding on the horse ‘Delano W’.
In the JNEC Junior Show Jumping category, Dhruvraj Singh Vaghela secured the 1st position with a timing of 74.48 seconds while riding on the horse ‘Master Frankle’.
Results (Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/ Score):
Category Children 1 Dressage
1. Inaara Mehta Luthria, Dasha Deluxe, 67.475
Category Children 2 Dressage
1. Taarini Lodha, Belvedere, 67.031
Category Children 2 Show Jumping
1. Aizah Mir, Delano W, 54.89 seconds
2. Aizah Mir, Ricotta, 68.05 seconds
3. Falisha Milan Dave, Mafia, 68.5 seconds
4. Falisha Milan Dave, Master Frankel, 69.43 seconds
5. Mishka Soni, Wildfire, 76.19 seconds
Category Junior Show Jumping
1. Dhruvraj Singh Vaghela, Master Frankle, 74.48 seconds
2. Jahnvi Raheja, Lambiek, 77 seconds
3. Jaden Dsouza, Whispering Silver, 80.58 seconds
4. Ved Sarkar, Mafia, 86.38 seconds.