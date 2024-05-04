Oppn shedding crocodile tears, says Naveen

Live
Just In
Highlights
Launching his election campaign in Koraput, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the Opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears.
Koraput: Launching his election campaign in Koraput, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the Opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears.
The Chief Minister asked the people whether Naveen Patnaik is a good person and whether welfare schemes beneficial for the poor and tribal people of the region are reaching them. The people responded by saying 'Yes' and shouted Naveen Patnaik Zindabad slogans. ''If Naveen Patnaik is good, then bless him and vote in conch symbol,'' Naveen told the gathering.
The Chief Minister’s close aide V K Pandian, BJD's Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi and Koraput Lok Sabha candidate Kausalya Hikaka were present at the meeting.
