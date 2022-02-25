2 Srikakulam students stranded

Srikakulam: Parents of students from the district who are stranded in Ukraine are a worried lot. Two students, M Kumara Swamy of Kambirivalasa village in Veeragattam mandal and N Vamsi Krishna of Palakonda are studying MBBS 5th year in Ukraine.

On learning of Russian attack on Ukraine, parents of the students met YSRCP Palakonda MLA, V Kalavathi and sought her help for safe return of their sons. The MLA contacted higher officials at Amaravati and explained the situation to them.

The parents also met TDP Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and explained the condition of their children. Responding to it, the MP spoke to the students there and enquired about their safety and prevailing situation. In fact, the students booked flight tickets to return home on March 15.