2 ultra mega solar power plants to come up in Prakasam

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that two ultra mega solar power plants will be established in Prakasam district.

Responding to questions raised by members in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said that after Rayalaseema, Prakasam district is the most suitable region for setting up renewable energy projects in the state.

He stated that the government is committed to constructing mega solar power plants in Donakonda and Chandrasekharapuram, requiring around 5,500 acre land per plant. A land allotment report has already been requested from the Prakasam district collector, and the construction will commence upon receiving the report. Each solar plant is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts (mw) of electricity, contributing significantly to the state’s energy needs.

The minister expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a national leader in the renewable energy sector under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy- 2024.

He said this policy will create employment opportunities for 7.5 lakh people and help the state achieve its ambitious target of generating 100 gigawatts (gw) renewable energy.

Ravi Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a hub for clean and sustainable energy, positioning it at the forefront of India’s green energy revolution.