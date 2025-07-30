2 VSU faculty members receive awards

Nellore: The prestigious Vishwaguru Old Records Game Changer 2025 Awards ceremony was grandly organised in Hyderabad. During this event, distinguished individuals who have rendered notable services in various fields were recognised and honoured with national and state-level awards.

From Nellore, Dr Uday Shankar Allam, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and NSS Programme Coordinator at Vikrama Simhapuri University, received the National Level Game Changer Award – 2025 in the Science and Technology-cum-Social Service category.

Similarly, Dr B. Venkata Subbareddy, Assistant Professor and NSS Programme Officer, was conferred the State Level Game Changer Award – 2025 in the Community Development category.

These prestigious awards were presented by Justice Lakshmi Narayana Alishetti of the Telangana High Court.

The Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, along with Registrar Dr K Sunitha, College Principal C.H. Vijaya, other faculty members and staff of the University, congratulated the awardees for bringing national and state-level recognition to the university by excelling in both professional and service-oriented endeavours.