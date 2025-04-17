2-yr old pregnant leopard dies after trapped in a snare

Tirupati: A two-year-old pregnant leopard died on Wednesday after getting trapped in a snare near the forest edges of Ponnutipalem village in Madanapalle mandal, Annamayya district. The snare was reportedly set up to protect nearby farmland from wild animals.

Locals discovered the leopard in the early hours of the morning, still alive but visibly distressed. Forest department officials were alerted around 8.45 am and a rescue operation was launched immediately with the help of a trained team. The leopard, however, succumbed to injuries and stress by around 12.30 pm., even as the rescue efforts were underway.

District Forest Officer Jagannath Singh said the animal had suffered severe injuries from the snare and was dehydrated due to the intense summer heat. “As soon as our forest range officer received the information, a trained team was deployed. The team provided water and tried to release the animal safely, but unfortunately, it died during the operation,” he said.

Villagers who gathered at the scene said the leopard appeared weak and in pain, and while some tried to offer water through a pipe, they were reportedly advised not to approach the animal for safety reasons. There was also concern over the time taken for a designated shooter to arrive on the scene, which locals believe delayed the administration of a tranquilliser and affected the chances of a successful rescue. Forest officials, however, stated that all standard protocols were followed during the operation.