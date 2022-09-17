20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

Guntur: 20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project were lifted up to 10 feet level and 3,40,349 cusecs of floodwater was released to downstream of the project, in the backdrop of increase of inflows into the project and rains in the catchment area.

According to official sources, the project is getting 3,40,349 cusecs of floodwater and the officials are releasing the same quantity downstream. While the capacity of the project is 590 feet level, the water level in the project touched 588 feet level.

The officials are expecting that the same inflows will continue in the coming two days. Taking this into consideration, the officials are releasing the same inflows downstream. The floodwater is expected to reach Pulichintala Project by Saturday morning.