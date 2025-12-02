2.37 lakh people receive NTR Bharosa pension

Kurnool: The district administration has successfully disbursed pensions for the month of December under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, benefiting 2,37,733 eligible residents with a total outlay of Rs.104.32 crore, said District Collector Dr A Siri. The initiative ensures that pensions reach senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities promptly and efficiently.

As part of the drive on Monday, the Collector personally visited the homes of beneficiaries in Krishnanagar, handing over disability pensions to Urukunda and Vadde Nagaraju, old-age pensions to Pullamma and Chinna Hussain, and widow pensions to Vasundhara and Lakshmidevi.

The door-to-door distribution underlined the administration’s commitment to reaching every eligible beneficiary directly.

During the visits, Dr Siri interacted with the pensioners to assess their welfare, confirming whether pensions were being received on time and inquiring about housing requirements or any issues with water supply.

The event was attended by DRDA Project Director, Ramana Reddy and other officials, ensuring smooth implementation of the pension distribution programme.