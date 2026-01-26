BJP’s approach has consistently been to create divisions, consolidate power: Ajay Rai

New Delhi: Congress Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai on Monday unfurled the National Flag at the Congress Headquarters on Mall Avenue on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, where he strongly criticised the BJP, saying its approach has consistently been to create divisions and consolidate power.

Speaking to the reporters, Rai offered a sharp critique of the ruling party’s policies and social approach.

“The BJP’s approach has consistently been to create divisions and consolidate power. From the beginning, they have sought to divide communities, first between Hindus and Muslims, and now even within the Hindu community. They have shown disrespect to saints and revered figures, including Shankaracharya, and statues of historical personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar have been vandalised or hidden,” Rai said.

“In Kanpur, two girls were reportedly raped, yet the responsible police officer remains absconding. Through such actions, they are attempting to divide the nation. However, Congress workers remain committed and vigilant, and we will ensure that these divisive intentions do not succeed,” he added.

The Republic Day observance was reflected in other regions as well, with working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress, Raman Bhalla unfurling the National Flag in Jammu earlier in the day, underscoring the party’s active participation in the national celebrations.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950 and the nation’s transition to a sovereign democratic republic. Across the country, political parties, government bodies, cultural organisations and citizens marked the occasion with flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic programmes, cultural performances and public outreach events that reflect national pride and democratic values.

At Republic Day functions nationwide, national and local leaders reiterated messages of unity and constitutional ideals.

In New Delhi, the grand parade at Kartavya Path showcased military might, colourful tableaux and cultural troupes, celebrating India’s diversity, heritage and the spirit of democracy. Chief guests and dignitaries from abroad joined in the official celebrations, highlighting India’s global diplomatic engagements.

Apart from formal parades and state events, grassroots and community-level Republic Day programmes were held in towns and villages, with citizens participating in flag-hoisting, distribution of sweets, patriotic processions and cultural showcases.