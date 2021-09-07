  • Menu
273 dengue cases reported in Guntur district, says Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas


Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the government has prepared an action plan and implementing it to check spread of Covid-19.

Guntur : Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the government has prepared an action plan and implementing it to check spread of Covid-19.

He conducted a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Monday. He said that so far 273 dengue and 13 malaria cases were reported.

They are concentrating on districts where more cases were reported. He stressed on need to create awareness on dengue and viral fevers and testing kits are available at primary health centres. He directed the officials to supply medicines to PHCs.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita directed the officials to conduct fever surveys in places where more dengue cases were reported and organise health camps. She directed them to conduct special sanitation drive to improve sanitation.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, MLAs Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Kilari Rosaiah, Maddali Giridhara Rao were present.

