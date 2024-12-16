Handover Waqf scam case to CBI: Karnataka BJP chief to CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday to handover the Waqf scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Including the allegation against me of offering Rs 150 crore to the former Minority Commission Chairman to hush up the Waqf scam, the encroachments of Waqf properties by Congress leaders should be handed over to the CBI,” he demanded.

Vijayendra was speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, who alleged that he had offered a Rs 150 crore bribe to former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manipaddy to suppress the Waqf scam.

“Minister Priyank Kharge made a serious allegation against me, and later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the claim that I had offered Rs 150 crore to the former Minority Commission Chairman. Anwar Manipaddy during the BJP government's tenure had submitted a report on the looting of Waqf properties by Congress leaders,” he stated.

He further explained, “At the time, then Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar ordered an investigation by the Upalokayukta Justice. Upalokayukta Justice Anand submitted a report on this matter in March 2016. During Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM in 2016, the government decided to present the report to the cabinet. However, the report was later rejected in 2016 by the cabinet.”

“Today, CM Siddaramaiah is demanding a CBI investigation against me over the Waqf scam. It is good that he now believes in the CBI. I challenge him to handover the charges against me to the CBI. Additionally, the reports by former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manipaddy and the Upalokayukta should be discussed in the session and handed over to the CBI,” Vijayendra urged.

“I do not harbour any outrage or anger against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for making allegations against me. I pity him, as he is mired in a series of scams and his family members are also facing charges. He cannot indulge in hit-and-run tactics. Let him also handover the Mysuru Development Authority (MUDA) scam to the CBI,” he stressed.

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda and others objected at this juncture and maintained that Vijayendra could only give clarifications and not indulge in delivering political speech. If he is permitted, they should also be given the opportunity to answer allegations. BJP members also rose and strongly objected to it.

Speaker U.T. Khader intervened and stated that the members of the British High Commission are witnessing the proceedings in the visitors’ gallery and members should not give a bad impression.

Minister Priyank Kharge maintained that in Britain also democratic system exists and proceedings will happen in the same manner. He also clarified that his allegations were based on media reports and that they were not his personal accusations.

Earlier, after the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka demanded that Vijayendra be allowed to respond to the allegations made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge before moving on to the discussion on North Karnataka issues. He also stated that such issues cannot be raised without prior notice.

On Saturday, CM Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra had “tried to bribe” the former Minority Commission Chairman with Rs 150 crore during the previous government to suppress a probe into Waqf property encroachments.

However, on Sunday, former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manipaddy refuted the bribery charge made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that Congress leaders had offered him bribes to suppress the Waqf encroachment report.

Anwar Manipaddy further said that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a genuine concern for Muslims, he should handover his report on Waqf encroachments to the CBI.

Vijayendra dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's bribery allegations as “baseless”.

Responding to the accusations, Vijayendra questioned, “You (CM Siddaramaiah), who is terrified of CBI and ED investigations, have challenged the Governor’s approval for prosecution and tried in vain to protect yourself legally by hiring senior lawyers from New Delhi. After facing humiliation due to the High Court's verdict, what moral standing do you have to demand a CBI investigation against others?”