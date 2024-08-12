2nd Graduation Day celebrations held at VIT

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) Principal Dr Mangam Venu informed that the second graduation day celebrations of Dr BV Raju Foundation and Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous), Bhimavaram were held at Vishnu Convention Centre at South Campus (Yanamadurru) of Vishnu Education Society on Sunday.

Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society Ravichandran Rajagopal was the chief guest of the programme. He presented degree certificates to as many as 800 graduates of the 2020-24 batch and presented BV Raju Commemorative Medal to the topper in the batch and medals to 26 academic toppers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravichandran Rajagopal said that VIT stood third in the APEAPCET admissions this year and attributed this achievement to the vision of the chairman, the committed faculty and the students. He lauded the alumni who played a role in bringing good name and awards to Vishnu Society as well as VIT.

Aditya Vissam, Secretary of Sri Vishnu Educational Society who was the guest of honour for the programme said that the teachers are the backbone of the students and the students are the backbone of the reputation of the college.

Principal Dr Mangam Venu said the students should become good members of society, use their knowledge to change society, perform their duties with dignity and bring respect to the college, parents and society.

Graduates, more than 700 parents, Director (Student Affairs) Dr P Srinivasaraju, Director (Admin) Prasad Raju, Vice-Principal of the College Prof Srilakshmi, staff and were present.