2nd phase of skill training for women from Feb 2

Kadapa: Training Supervisor L Saraswathamma inspected the ongoing sessions of free training programme in tailoring at Indira Mahila Mandali premises in Kadapa on Wednesday and interacted with the trainees. Stating that the main objective of the Mandali is to empower women, youth and poor economically, she said thousands of women have benefited from free skill training and various social service activities conducted by the organisation over the years.

Indira Mahila Mandali has been providing free training programmes in tailoring, beautician and Maggam work to women under the leadership of YS Bharathi Reddy. At present, 40 women are undergoing training in first phase at Indira Mahila Mandali in Kadapa. She informed that applications are invited for second phase of training starting from February 2. Women aged between 18 to 35 years from Kadapa city and surrounding areas are eligible to apply. Certificates will be issued after completion of the training.

Interested candidates may contact Indira Mahila Mandali office near Shilparamam, Kadapa, or call 8897756577 / 7075525100 for details.