3 arrested, property worth Rs 26.5 lakh recovered

Guntur: The Central Crime Station police arrested two interstate thieves and another accused who purchased stolen property from them and seized property worth Rs 26.5 lakh from their possession on Monday. According to Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal, based on a complaint from Venkatappaiah Sastry of Sampath Nagar, on November 11 police registered the case and took up investigation. On suspicion, the police took accused Chillara Rajesh and Kaja Naga Veera Bhaskara Rao into custody at Lalapet here. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. Police also arrested Lanka Rajesh who purchased stolen property.

The police recovered 152 grams gold relating to the Sampath Nagar theft case and 75 grams gold and 182 grams silver in connection with remaining theft cases. They recovered 227 grams gold and 182 grams silver from their possession in connection with four theft cases. The market value of property they recovered is Rs 26.5 lakh.