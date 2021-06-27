3 burglars held, jewellery, 1 lakh in cash seized

Kurnool: The II-Town police arrested three burglars of the five and recovered 43 grams of ornaments, Rs1,00,000 cash and a scorpio vehicle from their possession.

Producing the accused before the media at two town police station on Sunday, DSP K V Mahesh said that the three accused, Pasupuleti Sai Kumar, Besta Obulesu and Petra Ramgopal formed a gang and were indulged in house breakings. The trio burgled several houses under I, II and III town police station limits. Around seven cases have been filed and are pending in these stations. The police taking it as a challenging task have formed teams and were on lookout for these burglars. However, the police managed to catch three persons of the five on Saturday, said Mahesh.

During interrogation, the trio admitted to the burglaries in city police station limits. Police also recovered 43 grams of ornaments, Rs 1 lakh cash and a scorpio vehicle from their possession. Two more accused Besta Varun and Besta Guru Prasad are yet to be arrested.

Circle Inspectors of two town and three town, Parasaradhi Reddy and M Tajrez and others were present.

In yet another incident, the DSP of the traffic police station destroyed the motor bike silencers. DSP Mahaboob Basha said that some persons were riding motor bikes which are making loud sounds. Such motor bikes have been identified and the silencers were seized. Around 35 seized silencers are being destroyed by crushing under the road roller, added Mahabob Basha.