  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

3-day creative workshop concludes at SPMVV

3-day creative workshop concludes at SPMVV
x
Highlights

The Department of Music, Dance & Fine Arts at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) successfully hosted a three-day creative workshop titled ‘AHARYA’, focusing on dance costume and make-up, from March 24 to 26.

Tirupati: The Department of Music, Dance & Fine Arts at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) successfully hosted a three-day creative workshop titled ‘AHARYA’, focusing on dance costume and make-up, from March 24 to 26. The workshop, named after an essential aspect of Abhinaya, brought together aspiring dancers and expert trainers to enhance their knowledge and practical skills in the art of dance presentation.

Renowned Bharatanatyam artist M Devanartaki, a transwoman from Chennai, and N Siva Prasad, a trained classical dancer and makeup artist from Tirupati, served as the resource persons, guiding partici-pants through various aspects of performance aesthetics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick