3-day creative workshop concludes at SPMVV
Highlights
Tirupati: The Department of Music, Dance & Fine Arts at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) successfully hosted a three-day creative workshop titled ‘AHARYA’, focusing on dance costume and make-up, from March 24 to 26. The workshop, named after an essential aspect of Abhinaya, brought together aspiring dancers and expert trainers to enhance their knowledge and practical skills in the art of dance presentation.
Renowned Bharatanatyam artist M Devanartaki, a transwoman from Chennai, and N Siva Prasad, a trained classical dancer and makeup artist from Tirupati, served as the resource persons, guiding partici-pants through various aspects of performance aesthetics.
