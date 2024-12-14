  • Menu
3-day gem, jewellery fair inaugurated

Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana with others inaugurating the B2B jewellery exhibition in Vijayawada on Friday
Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana with others inaugurating the B2B jewellery exhibition in Vijayawada on Friday

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the B2B jewellery exhibition known as Andhra Pradesh Gem and Jewellery Fair (APGJF) 2024 here on Friday.

Vijayawada: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the B2B jewellery exhibition known as Andhra Pradesh Gem and Jewellery Fair (APGJF) 2024 here on Friday. The three-day exhibition will remain open for business at SS Convention Centre till December 15.

APGJF is jointly organised by the AP Bullion Gold Silver and Diamonds Merchants Association and United Exhibitions. The show brings together many of India’s top and renowned jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers and technology service providers under one roof.

