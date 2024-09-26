Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Advancing education through holistic digital learning
- Balineni’s entry likely to dent NDA unity in Prakasam
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 26 September, 2024
- Parties urged to maintain restraint on laddu row
- IDFC First Bank unveils Ashva credit card
- Heavy Rains expected in AP, Telangana Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal Weakens
- 15 red sanders logs seized, one smuggler held
- AWS to back govt digital services in India
Just In
3-day organic farming training for women launched at Vemuru
Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam’s (SPMVV) Department of Women’s Studies, in collaboration with the Departments of Biosciences, Sericulture and Law, launched a three-day training programme focused on organic farming as part of RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) project.
Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam’s (SPMVV) Department of Women’s Studies, in collaboration with the Departments of Biosciences, Sericulture and Law, launched a three-day training programme focused on organic farming as part of RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) project. The programme began on Wednesday in Vemuru of Tirupati Rural mandal, which was aimed to enhance productivity, protect the environment and empower women economically.
Project Principal Investigator Dr Neeraja stressed the significance of organic farming in boosting productivity while promoting environmental sustainability. The goal is to equip women with essential skills for economic independence and ecological preservation, she said.
Professors Sujatha and Savithri discussed the harmful effects of excessive pesticide use on soil and public health, advocating for organic farming as a sustainable alternative.
Dr Prabhavati, Project Director at DRDA, urged participants to adopt eco-friendly practices for better family health and financial stability.
APCNF District Project Manager Shanmugham highlighted techniques such as mulching, Jeevamrutham and vermicompost to enhance soil fertility and crop yield. The event drew 30 women trainees, alongside key stakeholders, eager to implement these practices in their communities.