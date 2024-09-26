3-day organic farming training for women launched at Vemuru

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam’s (SPMVV) Department of Women’s Studies, in collaboration with the Departments of Biosciences, Sericulture and Law, launched a three-day training programme focused on organic farming as part of RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) project. The programme began on Wednesday in Vemuru of Tirupati Rural mandal, which was aimed to enhance productivity, protect the environment and empower women economically.

Project Principal Investigator Dr Neeraja stressed the significance of organic farming in boosting productivity while promoting environmental sustainability. The goal is to equip women with essential skills for economic independence and ecological preservation, she said.

Professors Sujatha and Savithri discussed the harmful effects of excessive pesticide use on soil and public health, advocating for organic farming as a sustainable alternative.

Dr Prabhavati, Project Director at DRDA, urged participants to adopt eco-friendly practices for better family health and financial stability.

APCNF District Project Manager Shanmugham highlighted techniques such as mulching, Jeevamrutham and vermicompost to enhance soil fertility and crop yield. The event drew 30 women trainees, alongside key stakeholders, eager to implement these practices in their communities.