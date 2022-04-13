3 Gram panchayats in Nellore/Tirupati bag national awards

Nellore: Three-gram panchayats in Nellore district have bagged three awards out of 11 given across the country. Kaligiri gram panchayat and AS Pet gram panchayats have achieved the awards under Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) and Yekollu Gram Panchayat in DV Satram mandal of Tirupati district has bagged Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award.

Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar is given to the best performing panchayats across the state for their excellent work through delivery of services.

The award is being considered based on sanitation, civic services such as drinking water, streetlights, infrastructure and Natural Resource Management, services to marginalised sectors, social sector performance, disaster management, community-based organisations that serve the local population, innovation and revenue generation, and e-Governance. 2 Gram Panchayats bagged the award in the district in the category. Further, Yekollu panchayat bagged the Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) for adopting child-friendly practices. The awards are given on the National Panchayat Raj Day on April 24.

312 Gram Panchayats in Nellore submitted their online applications for various categories of awards last year. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu expressed happiness for achieving awards at national level and congratulated the officials of Panchayats concerned and the administration.