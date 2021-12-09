30 villagers fall sick, water contamination suspected

Punganuru (Chittoor district): As many as 30 residents of Arundathi Vaada village under Somala mandal fell sick with vomiting and loose motions since Tuesday night. They were shifted to different hospitals including in Tirupati, Piler and Sadum.



According to information, the residents of Aundathi Vaada, which has about 500 houses suddenly took ill with vomiting and motions. The other villagers called for 108 ambulance and admitted them to the Somala health wellness centre.

As the number of patients began to swell, some were sent to Piler and some whose condition became serious, were shifted to Ruia hospital in Tirupati.

Police who received the information alerted the medical officials on the incident.

District medical and health officer(DMHO) Dr Srihari who visited the village on Wednesday, opined that the bad sanitation might be the reason behind the sickness.

He said he will send the report to the state medical officers about the incidents.

Local public representatives, including former MPTC Ramanaiah, panchayat vice-president Chakrapani reached the village and took up relief measures.

Suresh, a government teacher who was among the victims, said water contamination as well as lack of proper sanitation were the reason for the sickeness.

Health ofiicer Manasa said contaminated water might be the reason.

Rural Water Supply(RWS) deputy engineer Venkateswarlu who visited the village said the water samples were sent for testing but no contaminants were found.

The panchayat officials took up chlorination of water and sprinkled bleaching powder in the village.

Police, panchayat raj, health and medical staff camped in the village to provide immediate help to the people who fell sick.

The villagers suspect that the contaminated water might have seeped into drinking water system and urged the RWS officials to check.