3,000 potholes to be filled in Guntur by Dec 15

Guntur : District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLA Md Naseer Ahmed and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Saturday participated in the pothole free AP programme held in Guntur East Assembly constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that they have started filling potholes in the district. She said the government sanctioned Rs 22 lakh to fill the potholes from Himani Centre to V Junction on the R&B Road in Guntur city and the work order has been given to the contractor.

She said potholes on the 5.1 km road will be filled very soon. She said potholes on the roads will be filled before Sankranti.

MLA MD Naseer Ahmed said that the government has taken up repairs (filling of potholes) to the roads at a cost of Rs 800 crore and added that during the first phase, they have taken up the road repair works at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

He said potholes on the roads in Guntur city will be filled. Guntur west MLA Galla Madhavi said potholes on the roads in Guntur west Assembly constituency will be filled at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that there are 50 km of R & B roads in Guntur city.

He further said that the GMC has identified 3,000 potholes on the roads in Guntur city and added that the GMC will prepare an action plan to fill the potholes on the roads by December 15.