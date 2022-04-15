340 mobile vet clinics to start on April 29

Vijayawada: After the Cabinet reshuffle, new minister began assuming office in their respective ministries. Three ministers assumed office at the Secretariat on Thursday. Seediri Appala Raju assumed office as minister for dairy development and fisheries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said 340 mobile veterinary clinics will be launched on April 29. He said to benefit the fishermen, the state government decided to develop nine fishing harbours and jetties. Domestic market network will be improved to sell the marine products in domestic market to benefit local consumers.

Karumuri Nageswara Rao assumed office as minister for civil supplies. He signed the first file on the wages of 56 district consumer forum presidents, members and state consumers commission members. He said the Chief Minister gave priority to weaker sections in Cabinet.

KV Ushasri Charan, who assumed office as minister for women and child development, said that she will make efforts for successful implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme to benefit the children and pregnant women.

Audimulapu Suresh assumed office as minister for municipal administration and urban development which was earlier held by senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana. He signed first file to improve 228 sewage plants in 74 towns at a cost of Rs 1,445 crore. He said efforts will be made to develop all cities and towns in the state.