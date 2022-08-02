3K Run held to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar urged people to draw inspiration from the freedom struggle and extend cooperation for the development of the country. He along with MLA Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha flagged off 3K Run on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that they will explain the progress made by the country during the last 75 years and conduct special programmes from August 1 to 15.

MLA and former Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy said they recall the sacrifices of freedom fighters and explain the role played by them to the people.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha urged people to become partners in the programme and hoist the national flag on their houses.

District Revenue Officer Puli Srinivasulu, ASP Nageswara Rao, CPO Venkateswarulu and others were present.