4 arrested for rape, murder of woman

Rajamahendravaram: The police have arrested four persons who raped a married woman, killed her, and threw the body in the canal at Burrilanka village of Kadiyam mandal and produced them in court.

According to South Zone DSP Bhavya Kishore, the details are as follows. On October 15, Routhu Kasturi (43), a nursery worker from Burrilanka, did not return home after leaving for work, and her husband Paparao complained to the Kadiyam police. A case has been registered. On October 17, Kasturi’s body was found in the Godavari canal at Chopella Lakulu (Sluice gate). The police conducted a post-mortem on the body. Investigation was carried out at the nursery where she works and the surrounding areas to see if any new people have arrived, or any existing worker was abstaining from work.

Devara Yesu, a villager of Burrilanka, who works in another nursery, has not been coming to work since the disappearance of the woman, and the police have monitored his movements.

Along with Devara Yesu, three suspects named Velubudi Praveen, Lokina Jaya Prasad and Dasari Suresh were detained by the police.

Investigation revealed that on the evening of the 15th, these four drank alcohol in the middle of the nursery plants, forcibly took Kasturi, who was going home after work, raped her, and then killed her and threw the body into the canal. The four were arrested and produced in court. DSP Bhavya Kishore said that the investigation of the case will be completed soon after gathering sufficient evidence and the accused will be punished severely. She said that history sheets would be opened against the four accused.