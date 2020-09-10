40 YSRCP MLAs involved in graft, alleges Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh warned the YSRCP government that at least 40 of its MLAs will go to jail in land acquisition, levelling and distribution of house sites scheme.

He criticised that the MLAs had clear evidence against them for indulging in corruption in the name of housing scheme.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Lokesh asserted that their party would pay back with interest to all the ongoing political harassment and attacks being made by the YSRCP activists against the TDP leaders in the State.

The TDP leader called on former Minister Kollu Ravindra at the latter's residence in Vijayawada. Former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan accompanied him. Ravindra has got bail recently in a murder case which the TDP has alleged was foisted against the former Minister.