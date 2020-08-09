4,988 cr sanctioned for welfare of tribals: Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani

Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram): Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani has said that the government was people friendly and delivering most of the poll promises given during election manifesto.

Participating in World Aadivadi Diwas organised at Parvathipuram, she said the government has sanctioned Rs 4,988 crore for the welfare of tribes and Rs 3,726 crore was already spent so far for their upliftment.

An engineering college and a tribal university was sanctioned for tribal areas, she said and added Rs 12.32 crore were spent to lay roads in tribal areas. Around 19 lakh tribes got Jagan Anna Ammavodi, Vahana Mitra, Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes and got Rs 2,136 crore into their accounts, she stated. More facilities would be provided in tribal village and their living standards would be upgraded, she said. MLAs P Rajanna Dora and A Joga Rao participated in the programme.